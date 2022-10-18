Carolyn Kay Cribbs

Mom, a donation has been made in your name to the human fund. In fact, the paper trail regarding this donation is exquisite and can unequivocally be traced to Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Not Friday the 13th, just Thursday – because while you’re not superstitious, you are a little ‘stitious.

You leave behind many culinary mysteries, which I imagine pleases you: What IS the special sauce you put on your holiday Chex party mix? I’m talking about the measurements, not just ingredients. How does one avoid getting sunshine in their meat? What do you do to make “Mom’s Beef Salad” the best thing some of us have ever tasted? While you may have freely shared your time, energy, love, humor, philosophical musings, favorite songs, and Goodwill finds with those you loved, you held other cards close, and now our stomachs will pay the price.

A complicated woman, you were. Some of your children have inherited this complication factor and quite frankly, due to inflation and lackluster healthcare benefits, struggle to afford the therapy to learn what to do with it. (That is my honorary and obligatory “poli-tickle” comment in your obituary that may have you rolling your eyes but at least not rolling in your grave because you wanted to be cremated.)

You were predeceased by your mother, Hazel R. Cribbs, of Gilpin, Pa. and husband Robert Lamere, of Louisiana. You leave behind a close circle of friends; your partner, David Lowrie; your dad, Harold M. Cribbs; brothers, Cory and Clark Cribbs; your children, whom you loved more than life itself – Elegance Hartwick, Cherish Hartwick, Zephaniah Cribbs-Lowrie, and Elysia Cribbs; and a beloved 2-month-old granddaughter and namesake, Freya Kay Swartling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can remember you in jovial spirits, as you would have wanted. In the meantime, those who want to sing your praises can do so online at stronghancock.com. To know you was to love you and loving you was easy, ‘cause you’re beautiful. You will be intensely missed, fondly remembered, and honored with deviled eggs at every major holiday.

