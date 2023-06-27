Carolyn May Pitcher, 78, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away June 22, 2023, with her husband and best friend by her side. She was born to the late Lloyd Jones and Shirley Jones on Jan. 24, 1945, in Taunton, Mass.

Carolyn graduated from Greenfield High School and went to Kay Harvey Beauty School for Cosmetology. She owned and operated Peggy’s Beauty Shop until she retired and moved to Bremen and enjoyed wintering in Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Pitcher, of Brooksville, Fla.; her two children, Timothy Church, of Greenfield and Mary Jo Crowther, of Greenfield. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Anson; and sister, Avis Fusek.

Carolyn was a very loving, caring woman who had so much love to give and share. She was blessed to find love again with Stephen Pitcher, they married on Feb. 6, 2003, in their home in Brooksville, Fla. With their loving bond, she gained five more grown daughters: Kathy Breslin, of California, Marianne Britt, of Indiana, Sherrie Blocher, of Maine, Mary Beth Bonang, of Maine, and Stephanie Goliber, of Florida. She was also blessed with many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love and be loved by.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 35 years, Joel M. Church; and her brother, Walter Anson. A memorial service will be held in the fall in Maine. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

