Carolyn P. Thompson, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 2024, at the age of 91, with her daughters by her side.

She is survived by her six children: Edgar Thompson and wife, Joyce, Deborah Campbell and fiance, Larry, Perry Thompson and wife, Sharon, Larry Thompson, Laurie Hilton and companion, Ned, and Gary Thompson and wife, Sue.

She is also survived by sisters, Lorraine Bearce, Diane Russell, and Sally Smith; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Woodbury and Madelyn Perry; sister, Joyce Johnston; brother, Donald Perry; grandsons, Herbert Thompson and Ryan Hilton; and great-grandson, Joseph Johnson.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

Service will be held on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Bristol Mills.

