Carroll Arthur Lermond, of Barefoot Bay, Fla. and Damariscotta, went to be with his lord and savior on the morning of Nov. 12, 2024.

Born in Jefferson on Sept. 5, 1945, he was the son of Bud and Peggy Lermond. Carroll grew up in Jefferson, spending countless hours in the woods, hunting, trapping, and fishing on Damariscotta Lake. He attended Jefferson school and later graduated from Lincoln Academy, where he found his love for woodworking in the shop class at LA.

Early in his adult life, Carroll found his passion for driving tractor-trailer trucks.

He was one of the owners of Bristol Builders Construction Company, where he built homes and helped make dreams come true for many families in the Midcoast area. Carroll mentored many young men on the job site in construction and life. Carroll then got offered his dream job at Colby and Gale, where he kept the Midcoast warm, hauling heating fuel. A job he would retire from in 2014.

In 2014 Carroll and Susan became snowbirds moving to the Barefoot Bay community of Florida. In Barefoot Bay, Carroll formed many amazing friendships, where he could be found playing darts, cards or having several meals with his friends and family. In Barefoot Bay Carroll became the local “handy man” or the friend who could go to if you just needed someone to listen and not judge. Which was his specialty!!

In 1982 Carroll married the love of his life, Susan. With Susan came three stepsons which Carroll had the task of raising and blending with his two daughters.

In which he did to perfection raising his five children.

Carroll is predeceased by his parents, Bud and Peggy; brother, Robert; and granddaughter, Hannah Weiss.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Susan; his sister, Charlotte; his children, Lisa Lermond and partner, Christopher Bond, Tricia Weiss, Richard McKenney and partner, Alison Sawyer, Chris and Anni Pat McKenney, Jason McKenney and partner, Christie Gammon; and his beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylen, Kolton, Lauren, Patrick, Katherine, Madelyn, Brennan, Belle, Ben; and great-grandson, Hudson.

“My Flesh and my heart may fail but God is my strength and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the local animal shelter, Midcoast Humane Society, Edgecomb Campus, P.O. Box 7, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

At Carroll’s request, there will be no service. An online guestbook may be signed at millenniumcremationservice.com.

