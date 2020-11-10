Carter Manuel Phifer, age 6, of Warren, passed unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 with his stepfather, Nicholas.

He was born on Jan. 15, 2014 in Damariscotta to his loving parents Tyson Churchill and Jessica Phifer. Carter was a sweet loving little boy, full of energy and life. He was so polite and curious about everything, always willing to learn more. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he was able to say “Hi” to any person he came across and always received a smile.

He had a passion for reptiles and insects and dreamed of one day becoming an “animal cop.” Carter holds many titles, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, stepson, step-grandson, and his favorite, big brother. He will live on through his little sister, Elena, and his many cousins — Tyson, Talia, Sophia, Karli, and Mazee. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Tina and Caleb Churchill; and maternal grandparents, Darlene and Pete Souza. He was a little boy who was surrounded by the love of so much family including his step-grandparents and aunts and uncle. He loved with everything he had in him and only ever wanted to see people happy. We will always remember him for his amazing smile and his witty remarks.

Carter’s family will remember his life privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in Carter’s memory.

To share a memory or condolence with Carter’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

