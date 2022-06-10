Advanced Search
Catherine ‘Cathie’ Baker Adams Service Announcement

Catherine “Cathie” Baker Adams, 62, of Northport, died May 24, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital after a valiant battle with COVID-19.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Cathie at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 37 Miller St., Belfast. Please wear light colors or pastels; yellow and white were Cathie’s favorites. Instead of flowers the family asks, if you are so moved, to donate to either The Maine Regional Reentry Center at voanne.org/maine-coastal-regional-reentry-center or The Scoliosis Research Society at srs.org. June is Scoliosis Awareness Month.

