Catherine Claire Overkamp passed away at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah on March 1, 2026, at the age of 86. She was born in Kearny, N.J. to Clara Bell and Nicholas Anthony Baker of Bloomfield, N.J. on Jan. 21, 1940. Cathy was the widow of Frederick William Overkamp, and resided in Hurricane, Utah.

Catherine grew up in New Jersey and earned a BA in teaching at Hope College in Michigan, and a Masters in Education from the University of Connecticut. She and her husband Fred were both teachers before creating retail gift stores in coastal Maine specializing in Christmas ornaments. They worked together at Christmas Magic until retiring and heading to Utah for adventures in the desert. Together they enjoyed participating in the church choirs with beloved friends. She was an accomplished pianist, mastered multiple hand-crafts, and was an expert in genealogical research. She generously shared her time with anyone interested in exploring their family histories.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joanna R. Overkamp, of Hurricane, Utah, Jill E. Dawson, of Middleton, Ohio; surrogate son, John J. Odonnell, of Hurricane, Utah; and a beloved granddaughter, Olivia A. Falken (Nicholas Falken), of Lansing, Mich. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Elliott T. Dawson.

A memorial of her life will be included in the Sunday service March 8, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 611 North 2450 East, St. George, Utah 84790. After the service, there will be a dedication of ashes at the church’s memorial rose garden and a fellowship gathering with refreshments. Friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Bonzo Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at metcalfbonzomortuary.com for condolences and funeral listings.

