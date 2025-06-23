With deep love and sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Nana, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Catherine Ellen Dodge Gilbert, “Kay,” gained her angel wings at her home in Gardiner. She was so happy to be back near her cherished cousins, with whom she grew up spending summers on Lake Cobbosseecontee and more recently, a standing Wednesday morning breakfast at Dave’s Diner.

Kay was born on June 26, 1944 in Gardiner. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Katonah, N.Y. She remained very close to all of her high school classmates and had regular reunions, spending lots of time with them throughout her years. They were a very tight knit group that she cherished.

She went on to earn her degree in dental hygiene from the State University of New York at Farmingdale, Class of 1965. For nearly 50 years, she dedicated herself to caring for others as a gentle and trusted dental hygienist. She loved her workplace so much she spent 45 years at Davis and Olson’s office in Damariscotta. Her kindness, compassion, and calming presence made her beloved by generations of patients. She loved what she did and when asked, she would say she would have done it all over again and at the same office. She loved her work group!

Catherine, (a Red Sox fan), was the devoted wife of over 50 years to the late Gerald Gilbert (a Yankees fan). It was an exciting experience watching sports in their home! It was a family full of sports fans thanks to her. Together, they built a family rooted in Damariscotta. She was the proud and loving mother of Susan Vannah (David), Julie Gilbert (Ian), Margaret Withee (Richard), and Aaron Gilbert (Aubrey). Her role as “Nana” was one she cherished above all – guiding and loving her 10 grandchildren: John Dow, Emily Fauver, Alex and Tom King, Lucas and Liam Farias, Liliana Salamanca (Connor), Noah, Elijah, and Jordyn Gilbert. She also delighted in her growing family of great-grandchildren: Harley, River, Eden, Ellie, Jack, Ronan, and Wilder.

She was a loving sister to Michael Mulkern (Joan) and Mark Mulkern (Mary); sister-in-law to Roslyn Greenberg; a beloved aunt to five nephews, Rich, Matthew, Kevin, Killan, and Eamonn; niece, Pam; and great-nephew, Ben. Her loyal dog Otis was never far from her side (or on her feet) and she loved him dearly.

Kay lived a life filled with warmth, wonder, and generosity. Family summers were spent at camp on Damariscotta Lake, where family and friends gathered for laughter, swimming, scrabble, card games, and time with her best friends. She had a love of adventure (especially a good roller coaster ride!). She took her grandchildren on camping trips and special excursions they will cherish forever. Kay traveled around the world and attended many concerts with her bestie, Lesley, meeting new travel friends and collected memories that reflected her vibrant and open-hearted spirit.

Not only did she make people feel like they were her favorite person, but she was everyone’s favorite person. Kay was selfless, genuine, generous, and always ready to lend a helping hand. Whether sharing a cup of coffee, a warm hug, or a listening ear, Kay made people feel deeply loved, genuinely heard, and truly seen.

She is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Jerry; her parents, Mary and Alfred Mulkern and William Dodge; best friends, cousins; and her beloved grandson, Lucas. Though we mourn her loss, we celebrate a life so beautifully lived and a legacy of love that will continue to shape our family for generations to come.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 27. A luncheon will follow.

Kay was a constant light in the lives of all who knew her. Her presence will be deeply missed and forever loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Puptown Funk in Chelsea, where her beloved dog, Otis will spend his days being spoiled; Puptown Funk, 324 Togus Road, Chelsea, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

