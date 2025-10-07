Catherine F. “Cathy” Hopkins, a devoted wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the Center for Hope Hospice in the spring of 2025, surrounded by family, friends, and prayer.

Cathy graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1957. Following graduation, she began her professional career with Boardman Hamilton in Philadelphia, where she worked until her husband Chester’s career took the family on a remarkable journey through France, Belgium, Germany, England, Italy, New Jersey, and finally Maine.

Throughout these moves, Cathy continued her distinguished work as an administrative assistant, ultimately serving as executive assistant to the president of Avaya Labs, a spinoff of AT&T Bell Laboratories, until her retirement to Maine in 2005.

In retirement, Cathy dedicated herself to community service and her faith. She volunteered at Miles Memorial Hospital and the Maine Maritime Museum, served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle, and co-managed the Ecumenical Diaper Bank. She was also an active member and officer of the Shamrocks, St. Patrick’s women’s group.

Cathy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chester Hopkins; and her eldest son, Michael.

She is survived by her elder brother, Thomas and his wife, Sandra; and by her youngest son, Stephen.

Cathy will be remembered for her faith, kindness, and grace, as well as her unwavering devotion to family, friends, and service.

A combined funeral mass for both Cathy and her son Michael will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. They will be buried together with Chester, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PBS, whose programming she dearly loved and faithfully supported.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

