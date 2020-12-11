Catherine Johansen “Katie” Rust died on Dec. 11, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Alexandria, Va. Mrs. Rust, who lived in Washington, D.C., and Christmas Cove, was 99. She had a heart ailment.

A native Washingtonian, Mrs. Rust was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Convent and Georgetown Visitation Convent Junior College, class of 1942. During World War II, she served as a nurse’s aide and later as a blood-donor aide for the American Red Cross.

A member of the Junior League, Mrs. Rust was active in voluntary work, serving as president, Alumnae Association of Georgetown Visitation Convent Junior College; president, Women’s Board of Columbia Hospital for Women; and board member, Columbia Hospital for Women.

Mrs. Rust was devoted to her husband of 61 years, Harry Lee Rust III, who died in 2004, and their five sons: Harry of Alexandria, Va., John of Portland, William of East Otis, Mass., Robert of Williamsburg, Va., and Richard of Freeport. Mrs. Rust’s survivors include eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at a date to be determined once the COVID-19 pandemic has been contained.

