Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Catherine Johansen “Katie” Rust

at

Catherine Johansen “Katie” Rust died on Dec. 11, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Alexandria, Va. Mrs. Rust, who lived in Washington, D.C., and Christmas Cove, was 99. She had a heart ailment.

A native Washingtonian, Mrs. Rust was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Convent and Georgetown Visitation Convent Junior College, class of 1942. During World War II, she served as a nurse’s aide and later as a blood-donor aide for the American Red Cross.

A member of the Junior League, Mrs. Rust was active in voluntary work, serving as president, Alumnae Association of Georgetown Visitation Convent Junior College; president, Women’s Board of Columbia Hospital for Women; and board member, Columbia Hospital for Women.

Mrs. Rust was devoted to her husband of 61 years, Harry Lee Rust III, who died in 2004, and their five sons: Harry of Alexandria, Va., John of Portland, William of East Otis, Mass., Robert of Williamsburg, Va., and Richard of Freeport. Mrs. Rust’s survivors include eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at a date to be determined once the COVID-19 pandemic has been contained.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^