Catherine Rene Harriman, 48, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Jan. 25, 2021.

Catherine was born in Wichita, Kan. on March 17, 1972 to parents Henry R. Gagne and Donna (Purdy) Gagne. She grew up in Maine and graduated from Medomak Valley High School.

Catherine worked at Maritime Farms and met Dan Harriman, who was a frequent customer at the store. The rest is history, so they say. They married and she became a homemaker, raising their two children.

Every memory of Momma Pepperoni (aka Cathy) is of her heart of gold and her generous and giving spirit. She loved celebrating her birthday (St. Patrick’s Day) with her fun and unique green costumes and going out to eat Chinese food with her family.

Cathy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others if she could, dancing, singing, going to lawn sales, music concerts, riding motorcycles, and her scrunchies. She was a huge animal lover and had many pets over the years. Her current love is her kitty named Baby. Cathy liked to watch Animal Planet, specifically “Pit Bulls and Parolees.” Her favorite songs were “Landslide” by Stevie Nicks, “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, and anything by Kiss or Kid Rock. She enjoyed any type of music that would get you moving.

Aunti Cathy’s girl with a song and dance was her favorite way to greet her nieces and Nanny’s boy for her furry grandchildren. She was known as Sister Bear to her younger brother.

She was an outgoing, kindhearted, eccentric, wonderful woman who was always there to help anyone who needed her.

Catherine is predeceased by her husband, Dan G. Harriman. She is survived by her daughter, Jessie Harriman of Waldoboro; her son, Daniel Harriman of Warren; her mother and father, Donna and Henry Gagne of Monson; siblings, Billy R. Cumbest of Mississippi, Ross H. Gagne of Illinois, and Kimberly Davidson of New Hampshire; long-time companion, Doug Barter; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Cathy by visiting her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

