Cathy D. Cole, 72, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2025 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on April 26, 1952, she was the daughter of Jack and Ruth Castner, of Waldoboro.

She was educated in Waldoboro schools, and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1971. After high school she went to become an LPN.

Cathy enjoyed helping others with herbal healing and kindness, and spending time with her dog and best friend, Bear.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Cole.

She is survived by her son, Lance Miller (wife, Stacie Miller), of Waldoboro; son, Jeremey Miller, of Warren; their father, Bradley Miller, of Waldoboro; daughter, Courtney Cole, of Waldoboro; several grandchildren; brothers, Jack Castner (Aunt Linda) and Stacey Castner; and sister, Gina Castner.

A graveside service will be held for Cathy in the spring of 2025.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

