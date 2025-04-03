Cathy M. (Wildes) Davis, 74, of Washington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 28, 2025. Cathy was born Feb. 11, 1951 in Rockland, to Laurence Wildes and Ethel (Smith) Wildes. Cathy attended schools in Rockland and then started her work career in the Midcoast.

Cathy had an outstanding work ethic, and sometimes held several jobs at the same time. She worked and retired from Osram Sylvania in Waldoboro. She finished her work career at Damariscotta Hardware, retiring in December 2024.

She loved all of her family and her passion was to spend as much time together as possible. She will be extremely missed by those who knew and adored her.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents; brother, Wesley Wildes; and two infant sons, Joel Wayne and David Laurence Porter.

Cathy is survived by her son, Francis “Bubba” Davis and his wife, Heather (Ludwig) Davis, of Washington; grandson, Tyler Heilman and his wife, Brittany Usher, of Gardiner; granddaughter, Tamara Davis and her fiancé, Joshua Louder, of Waldoboro; sister, Wanda Collamore, of Waldoboro; brother, Larry Wildes and his wife, Johanna, of Cushing; several grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved to talk and brag about to her friends

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-6 p.m. followed by a celebration of Cathy’s life at 6 p.m. on April 11 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. There will be a reception following the service at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to the burial committal service at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the Village Cemetery in Thomaston.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 78 Main St. in Thomaston.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

