Cathy W. York, 72, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of April 4, 2023. Born on Oct. 23, 1950, she was the second oldest of five children born to Keith and Frances Winchenbach.

She was raised in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1969. She met the love of her life, Donald W. York, in 1969 and they were married on Jan. 15, 1972.

Cathy was a master gardener and had numerous flower beds at their home, as well as their cottage in Back Cove, which were often photographed by many.

Cathy spent many years working at, and managing, Sproul’s Furniture, in Newcastle. She was an avid animal lover, and had numerous cats over the years that were her world.

Family and friends will all remember the many family reunions and lobster bakes that took place at their cottage. Cathy was a very giving person, and was always trying to help others. She was the rock of the family, and will be missed greatly by her family, as well as her many friends she accumulated over her lifetime.

She was predeceased by her parents, Keith Winchenbach and Frances Shrout; and a nephew, Craig “Buddy” Winchenbach Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Bonnie Winchenbach, of South Portland; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Tami Winchenbach, of Waldoboro; sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Lee Johnston, of Jefferson; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Albion Upham, of Warren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her newest member of the family, Tony 2, her miracle cat!

Services for Cathy will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Lincoln County Assembly of God at 672 Main St. in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln County Assembly of God at 672 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

