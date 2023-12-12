Catinka Knoth, 72, of Rockland, passed away on the morning of Dec. 5 at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a brief illness.

A prolific artist and beloved art teacher, Catinka was known for her watercolors of Maine scenes and whimsical animal images in pen and ink, watercolor, colored pencil, and paper cutouts. More recently, she composed digital drawings of holiday, birthday, and National Day scenes on her phone, almost daily, sharing them with family and friends.

Many knew Catinka through the free art classes she taught for children and adults at the Rockland Library and the local craft fairs where she sold prints of her watercolor paintings.

Born on Jan. 3, 1951, in Hamburg, Germany, Catinka traveled with her mother, Kirsten Jakstein, and father, Tom Knoth, to New York City in 1952. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1968.

Catinka studied painting at the University of the Arts and received her BFA at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. She taught art in primary and middle schools in the New York City area and moved to Rockland permanently in 1992, after spending memorable childhood summers in Spruce Head.

Along with so many who knew and loved her gentle, courageous, and inspiring spirit, she is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Rau, Charlotte Deaver, and Lucas Deaver; in addition to several nieces, nephews, and siblings’ husbands and wives.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

