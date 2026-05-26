Cecil Stuart “Stu” Carroll died May 4, 2026 with family at his side in the comfort of his Camden home. He enjoyed a long, full life and cherished his memories of family and friends, which sustained him as the challenges of age slowed him down.

Stuart was born in Winthrop, Mass. in April 1929, the only child of Edward Carroll and Abbie (Pettegrow) Carroll. He grew up in Bangor, grateful for the relative prosperity his family provided.

Stu pursued an aviation career with an engineering degree from the University of Maine in 1951. He completed pilot training in the U.S. Air Force, then returned to aviation engineering work in Wilmington, Del., where he met his future wife, Pencie (Aultice) Carroll, of Bedford, Va., in 1953. They shared their lives with each other through 61 years of marriage until her death in 2016.

Stu and Pencie settled in Hamilton, Mass., where they raised four children with abundant love: Lee Ann Fandel, who died in 2014; Susan Burdsall, of Winchendon, Mass.; Patricia Bowe, of Lakeland, Fla.; and Edward Carroll, of Appleton. They offered their children opportunities to succeed on their own terms and loved their seven grandchildren.

Stu became a real estate broker and built a successful agency over the course of three decades based in Beverly, Mass., which he sold upon retirement.

Stu and Pencie retired to a home on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson in 1999, where they hosted family and friends for many years. They enjoyed traveling, especially in the Southwest. Stu moved into a cottage at Quarry Hill in Camden after Pencie died.

Stu wanted to stay at home in his cottage as his mobility and health declined. A network of caregivers and hospice care allowed him this wish, for which his family is forever grateful. We appreciate the love of all who helped along the way and toward the end of his life.

Family plans are for a private celebration of Stu’s life.

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