Cecil William Rittall Jr., 78, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Aug. 1, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer. Surrounded by love and supported by an extraordinary care team, Cecil met his final days with grace and strength — a testament to the spirit that defined his life.

Born in Lincoln County, Cecil was the son of Cecil William Rittall Sr. and Jennie Carolyn Rittall. He grew up in Nobleboro, where his family roots run deep, with many loved ones laid to rest at Dunbar Cemetery on East Neck Road, the same road he called home. Cecil cared for his mother, Jennie, with the same devotion and tenderness that his daughter, Joann, would later show in caring for him, a reflection of the generational love and loyalty that defined their family.

After graduating from high school, Cecil proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War as an air traffic controller. He received an honorable discharge and returned to Maine where he dedicated his life to serving others. His career included roles as a corrections officer at the Maine State Prison, a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works, and a postman. However, his most meaningful contributions came through decades of work with individuals with developmental and physical disabilities in homes similar to John F. Murphy Homes. Cecil’s compassion and patience made him a pillar of support for those who needed it most.

In his later years, Cecil found joy and community at Borealis Breads in Waldoboro, where he worked until the fall of 2024. It was there that he met Pam Barr, his beloved “work daughter” and best friend, whose bond with Cecil was as deep and enduring as family. Pam, along with his daughter Joann, grandson Devan, and son C.J., were by his side during his final days, watching Red Sox games, his favorite pastime, and sharing laughter and love.

Cecil was a magnet for people. His humor, generosity, and unwavering values drew others to him wherever he went. A proud Baptist, he was known as the class comedian and expert hunter in his high school yearbook, titles that reflected both his wit and love of the outdoors. Above all, he cherished his family. If you were in Cecil’s life, you were important to him and he made sure you knew it. He also had a deep love for animals, especially his three cherished cats: Emily, Tuckah, and Sammie, who brought him comfort and joy every day.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Elisabeth Ashley Belcher Rittall “Punki,” of Camden, who passed away in December 2004; as well as siblings, including Carolyn Iverene Novak; and a brother who died in childhood.

Cecil is survived by his daughter, Joann Carolyn Rittall, of Nobleboro; and his son, Cecil William Rittall III “C.J.,” aged 18, of Nobleboro, who will carry forward his legacy with love and devotion. He is also survived by daughters, Meghan Luphar, of Greene, and Shailyn Iverene, of Rockland; grandchildren, Devan Rittall, James Rittall, Kyanna Walker, Curtis Walker, and Jasper Luphar; his sister, Ruth; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends whose lives he touched with kindness and humor. He is also remembered by his longtime companion, Donna Wall, of Lewiston.

Cecil’s final months were marked by the exceptional care of the staff at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, especially social worker Tracy Poland, whose compassion and dedication went above and beyond. The entire MaineHealth team provided comfort and dignity that will never be forgotten.

Cecil believed in joy, laughter, and making the most of every day. We hope to celebrate him in that same spirit — with warmth, humor, and love. He often said, “No sense having a bad one,” when wished a good day, a simple phrase that captured his enduring optimism. His absence leaves a profound void, but his spirit lives on in every life he touched. To honor Cecil is to live with compassion, laugh often, and love deeply just as he did.

To all who knew and loved Cecil: we invite you to share your memories, photographs, and stories on his memorial page, directly with the family, or at his service. Whether it’s a quiet moment, a shared laugh, or a snapshot of his kindness, your reflections are a cherished part of honoring his life.

A service to honor Cecil will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately in the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veterans’ organization, a charity supporting individuals with special needs, or a cause close to your heart. You may also choose to plant a tree in his memory, send flowers, or simply carry forward his legacy through acts of kindness.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

