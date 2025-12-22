Chad Wyman, 53, of Lewiston, passed away while at The Hospice House in Auburn on Dec. 21, 2025. Born on Feb. 8, 1972 in Damariscotta, he was the son of Ralph L. Wyman (now deceased) and Diane C. (Warren) Wyman. Chad grew up in Damariscotta attending Great Salt Bay Community School. For high school, he commuted to Boothbay Region High School to play football. After high school he attended Plymouth State College with teaching as a goal. Health issues got in the way, and he was unable to reach this goal.

​Chad struggled all of his life with a very challenging epilepsy condition. Seizure control curtailed many of his life goals (having a long career culminating in retirement, finding a life partner with whom he could build a home and have a family). However, he accepted his lot in life, modifying and achieving his goal of independent living.

​Chad was a diehard Mainer who experienced living in six different Maine communities: Damariscotta, where he grew up and was an active, happy child; Waldoboro; Portland, where he learned city life wasn’t for him; Richmond; Winthrop; and Lewiston, which became his chosen and happiest home as an adult.

​During a brief period of particularly good health, Chad was able to fulfill a pretty typical Mainer’s dream – owning and traveling in his truck. He accomplished a solo drive to visit relatives in Florida.

​Chad had a wonderful smile, a dry and entertaining sense of humor, and often sported a great, well-trimmed beard.

​Chad is survived by his mother, Diane Wyman, a resident of Topsham; and his sister, Karen Wyman, and sister-in-law, Steph Dlugon, who reside in Hallowell. Too numerous to list are Chad’s extensive extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his chosen community of friends and neighbors at Blake Street Tower Apartments in Lewiston.

​Chad logged extensive “frequent flyer miles” in ambulances wherever he lived. His and our hearty “thank you” goes out to all the EMTs, hospital facilities, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff who have so compassionately and professionally cared for him. If you would like to honor Chad’s memory, please consider a donation to your local emergency services.

​As best we could guess Chad’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family and friends may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

