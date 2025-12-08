Charity D. Farrar, 77, of Wiscasset, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, which would have been her 59th wedding anniversary, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Hanover, N.H. on April 3, 1948 to the late Clarence L. and M. Arlene (Elliott) Strong, of Littleton, N.H., where she grew up.

Charity was known for her warmth and loving nature and was a mother figure to many of her daughters’ friends. She was known for referring to people as “Hon” and loved gardening, movies, books, and her menagerie of pets. She briefly attended University of Massachusetts Amherst before meeting the love of her life on Columbus Day weekend 1968 and marrying him seven weeks later on Dec. 3.

Charity battled many health issues throughout her life, including rheumatoid arthritis. She endured daily pain for many decades but always remained optimistic and put her family’s needs before her own. Prior to her disability retirement, she worked in retail.

Charity was predeceased by her husband, Donald H.; and is survived by her loving daughters, Felicia and Abigail; her son-in-law, Robert Gorcynski; her sister, Susan Savage; her brother, Samuel (Judi) Strong; and her extended family.

Funeral arrangements will be private per Charity’s wishes. Donations in Charity’s memory may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 (rheumatologyresearch.org); or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011 (midcoasthumane.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

