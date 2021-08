A graveside memorial service for Charlene Blaisdell Stimpson, formerly of New Harbor, who passed away April 2, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Road, Martinsville, (St. George) with the Rev. Bill Hickey officiating.

Hall’s of Thomaston has care of the arrangements.

