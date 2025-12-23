Charles “Chuck” Jewitt, 74, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 20, 2025.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Chuck spent a long career at Oldfields School in Glencoe, Md. as a teacher and administrator, and brought his educational experience and excellence to Midcoast Maine in 1998 where he shared his love of art and music with the local community. Most recently he worked as a counselor at Rockland High School.

He is survived by his two sons, Scott and James Jewitt; his ex-wife, Cathy; five grandchildren, Caroline, Cecelia, Cullen, Nolan, and Delany; and his brother, Jeffrey.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

