Charles “Chuck” L. Wright Jr., 85, of Round Pond, passed away on the morning of Aug. 11, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born on Nov. 11, 1934 in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of Charles and Alice Wright, and the husband of Cynthia Wright of Round Pond.

He will be laid to rest at a later date at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

