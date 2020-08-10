Charles G. Beaudette, 90, of South Bristol and Brunswick, passed away on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born on Feb. 6, 1930 in Boston, Mass., he was the husband of Kate Beaudette.

A private graveside service will be held at the Harrington Cemetery in Pemaquid at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

