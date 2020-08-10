Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Charles G. Beaudette Feb. 6, 1930 - Aug. 9, 2020

at

Charles G. Beaudette, 90, of South Bristol and Brunswick, passed away on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born on Feb. 6, 1930 in Boston, Mass., he was the husband of Kate Beaudette.

A private graveside service will be held at the Harrington Cemetery in Pemaquid at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company