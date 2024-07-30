Charles G. Glueck Jr., of Norwell, Mass., passed away July 9, 2024, at the age of 83.

Charles “Chuck” was born Aug. 1, 1940, to Charles and Betty (Turpey) Glueck, in Lynbrook, N.Y. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Polly Glueck. Chuck is survived by his loving partner of 42 years, Karen Conroy Raccuia, of Norwell; brother, Peter J. Glueck and his wife, Susan, of Newcastle; niece, Sarah Glueck, and grandniece, Claire Carlisle, of Bangor; nephew, Peter W. Glueck, of Brunswick; the family of Karen and many lifelong friends.

Growing up in the Philadelphia, Pa. area, Chuck graduated from Germantown Friends School. The family spent summers at Pine River Pond in New Hampshire for several years before moving to Newcastle. Chuck enjoyed swimming, fishing, and especially sailing. As a teenager, he took his sailboat to the Marblehead Race Week. In adulthood, Chuck loved sailing the coast of Maine on the family sloop, Linnett.

After graduating high school, Chuck moved to Boston to attend MIT where he earned a B.S. followed by a master’s in business administration from the Sloan School.

After college, Chuck began work at the Naval Air Development Center outside of Philadelphia. In 1969 he moved back to his beloved Boston to begin his investment career at New England Life. In the 1990s Chuck worked as a senior vice president at Back Bay Advisors, managing fixed income portfolios.

In retirement, Chuck enjoyed exploring the world with Karen. In fact, just five days before he died, Chuck returned from an Alaskan cruise with Karen, Peter, and Susan.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, MA 02066. Reception to follow at the Scituate Country Club, 91 Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck’s name can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 320 Nevada St., Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460.

