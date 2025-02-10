Charles H. Frey Sr., 84, of Newcastle, passed away on Feb. 7, 2025. He was born on Feb. 12, 1940, to parents Charles and Nellie Frey, of South Bristol. He grew up in South Bristol, graduating from South Bristol School in 1958. During high school, he played basketball, baseball, and led his senior class as Valedictorian and soon enlisted (even though he couldn’t swim or float) in the U.S. Navy. Following 22 years in the Navy, he retired in 1981 attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He immediately paired with Logistic Services International (LSI) for 20-plus years. Charlie was a dedicated Mason in lodge No. 267 of Orange Park, Fla. for 31 years. He was a past Worshipful Master and longtime secretary at the lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Hammond Frey, of Newcastle. Sibling: Jeanne Eugley, of Walpole, James Frey (Patty), of Bristol, Steve Frey (Eva), of Newcastle, and Evelyn Frey Osgood, of Newcastle. Children: Charles “Chuck” H. Frey Jr. (Karen), of Jacksonville, Fla., Sherry Resch (Gary), of Damariscotta, and Tracy Odle (Bob), of Shepardsville, Ky. Grandchildren: Charles H. Frey III (Tara), Amanda Frey, Gene “Tony” Manor (Sabina), Brandon Manor, Brad Resch, Stephanie Mayfield (Matt), Robbie Odle. Great-grandchildren: Ayden Frey, Lydia Frey, Abigayle Holtzlander, Elijah Holtzlander, Damian Manor, Samuel Manor, Anastasia Manor, Hunter Morgan, Isabella Manor, Jasper Resch, Hunter Mayfield, and Hannah Mayfield.

He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Nellie Frey; and his first wife of 56 years, Janet Rice Frey.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. A dedicated page of his obituary will be available at directcreamationofmaine.com.

