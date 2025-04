There will be a memorial visitation for Charles H. Frey, who passed away on Feb. 7, 2025. The memorial will be held at the Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge, located at 529 Main St. in Damariscotta, on April 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. Please bring your memories of Charlie to share. A light lunch will be provided by the family.

