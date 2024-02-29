Charles J. Stepnowski, 82 years old, of Glastonbury, Conn., passed away peacefully on Feb. 25 surrounded by his loving family. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Roseann (Bertagna); and his three children and their families, Marie and Mark Sebastyn, Amy Stepnowski and Jeff Dominick, and Michael and Roxanne Stepnowski. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Conner, Haley, and Charlie Sebastyn, Jeffrey Jr., Kara, and Lance Dominick, and Ashleigh, Kelly, Lindsay, and Julia Stepnowski.

Charlie is predeceased by his older sister, Carol (Stepnowski) Petersen; and survived by his sister, Mary Kilray; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Martha Stepnowski; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Charles Freeman; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis and Sue Bertagna.

Charlie lived a full life, dedicated to his family, work, and community. He loved to spend time with all of his family. He and Roseann were often the host of family gatherings, with Christmas being a particularly special time. Charlie spent many summer days enjoying life at the lake in Maine. He relished time spent with family and friends, fishing, boating, having lobster dinners, and playing competitive cards.

Charlie was born on Aug. 23, 1941 to the late Charles and Ruth (Plummer) Stepnowski. He grew up in Newington, Conn., the second oldest of five children. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University and completed graduate course work at University of Hartford. He served as an adjunct professor at the Hartford Graduate Center, sharing his knowledge of business and ethics with his students.

Charlie started his career at the New Haven Knights of Columbus, and then spent time as the personnel director at Hartford Hospital, the Miami Valley Hospital of Ohio, and Saint Francis Hospital. In 1979, he founded Employee Family Protection (or “EFP”), a voluntary benefits insurance agency. Charlie’s vision and passion led EFP to flourish.

Forty-five years later under the leadership of his son Michael, EFP is now a leading national benefits communication, enrollment, and HR fulfillment firm. Charlie was nationally recognized for his work in the insurance industry, being inducted into the N.A.P.E.S Worksite Marketing Hall of Fame in 2002 and as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table and Court of the Table.

Charlie was a generous and giving man who contributed meaningfully to his community. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and UNICO. He shared his love of basketball as a coach in the Glastonbury Basketball Association. Charlie founded Rose’s Legacy in the memory of longtime EFP employee Rose Tomaino. For 10 years Rose’s Legacy raised funds for Susan G. Komen breast cancer research. He was recognized as the Pink Tie Guy of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Charlie was a parishioner of St. Dunstan Church since 1974. He served as member of the church’s parish council and its finance committee, as a religious education instructor, and as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. He was awarded the Saint Joseph Medal of Appreciation from the Archdiocese of Hartford in recognition of his many contributions to his parish.

In his free time, Charlie was an avid golfer, even achieving every golfer’s dream of winning a car for a hole in one. He developed many lifelong friends at Wethersfield Country Club and Glastonbury Hills Country Club. Charlie also had a passion for the arts. He and Roseann have been generous benefactors of The Bushnell. Charlie was also an enthusiastic fan and ardent supporter of UConn athletics, enjoying the success the university had in men’s and women’s basketball and football.

Charlie’s life will be celebrated with a mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Conservancy, P.O. Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556 or midcoastconservancy.org/donate or a charity of the donor’s choice. For online condolences, please visit mulryanfh.com.

