Charles Kevin Mullin, of New Harbor, Bonita Springs, Fla., and Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Nov. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, in the presence of his loving family. He was 86 years old.

Kevin was born on Oct. 31, 1936, in Quincy, Mass., to Helen Louise (Mahoney) and Charles King Mullin. He attended schools in Milton, Mass., where he was active in scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout and serving on the Boston Council Camp Staff as waterfront director. During his high school years, he was both a scholar and a player or manager with the school’s sports teams. Graduating in 1954, as the recipient of the English Prize, he then went on and received his B.S. degree in chemistry from Tufts University, where he was vice president of the student council, member of Sigma Nu fraternity, and editor of the 1958 yearbook. He took various post-graduate courses at Boston University, University of Maine at Farmington, Husson University, and American International College, working on his master’s degree.

Commissioned as an ensign in the United States Naval Reserve, Kevin served two years of active duty on both the U.S.S. Leyte and the U.S.S. Macon, qualifying as officer of the deck (underway) and 2nd division officer. He then served six years in the Active Reserves as an instructor, attaining the rank of lieutenant. In 1959, he married Anne Elizabeth Johnson, of Brookline, Mass., and while first living in Boston, he began work as a raw materials broker, bookkeeper, and accountant for C.K. Mullin Inc. In 1960, the couple moved to Westwood, Mass., where he served as Scoutmaster and member of the town’s conservation commission. Their four children – Peter, Andrew, Kathryn, and Matthew – were born there.

In 1971, the family moved to Farmington, where Kevin stalwartly supported his children’s various activities, especially the Mt. Blue High School music department, established an accounting practice, and served on that town’s first Conservation Commission. As a tax advisor accredited by the National Council of Accountancy and Taxation and an Enrolled Agent, certified to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, he subsequently practiced in Hadley, Mass., before retiring to New Harbor.

For many seasons, Kevin served the town of Bristol as a toll booth attendant at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, as well as a docent for the Fishermen’s Museum and Pemaquid Art Gallery. He was a member of the Friends of Colonial Pemaquid and volunteered at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

Kevin and Anne enjoyed traveling and went on many trips together, visiting most of the national parks throughout the continental United States, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. They also traveled to the Maritimes, Caribbean, South Pacific and Dutch Islands, Ireland, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, and elsewhere. Kevin especially cherished trips to Walt Disney World with his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and working on home projects such as harvesting wood and building stone walls. He took immense pride in his wife’s teaching and poetry publishing careers, and supported Anne’s endeavors unselfishly and whole-heartedly.

Kevin was predeceased by his wife of 61 joyous years, Anne (Johnson); and is survived by sons, Peter Gregory and family, of Lincoln, Neb. (wife, Leslie, sons, Connor and Liam), Andrew Thomas and family, of Bristol, (wife Sheila, daughters, Constance and Adelaide), and Matthew Johnson and family, of South Hadley, Mass. (wife, Karen, daughter, Robin); and daughter, Kathryn Louise and family, of Charlottesville, Va. (husband, Gene, sons, Kai, Noah, and Asa, daughters, Liora and Elanor); sister-in-law, Mrs. James F. (Nancy) Mullin of Braintree, Mass., and family; many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren; as well as dear cousin, Linda Hanson, of Charlottesville, Va., and Marlyn and Harry Lewis of Brookline, Mass. and their family.

A graveside service for Kevin will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the New Harbor Cemetery. All are welcome! A reception following the service will be held at the Masonic Lodge No. 74, 1204 Bristol Road in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

