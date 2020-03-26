Charles L. Bailey, 81, of Damariscotta, formerly of Edgecomb, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was born in Damariscotta on Feb. 3, 1939, a son of Linwood Arthur and Rosetta (Kennerson) Bailey.

He attended local schools and Bridge Academy. On Feb. 18, 1961 he married Gloria I. Russell and was stationed in Iceland serving in the U.S. Air Force when they married. He owned and operated his own logging truck. He was employed for Crooker’s Construction driving a fuel truck for 30 years. He later was employed by his Wimpy & Son’s Trucking for many years.

He was a member of the Edgecomb Congregational Church and the American Legion in Wiscasset.

He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and especially spending time with family.

He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Winthrop Bailey, Linwod Bailey, and Benjamin Bailey; and two sisters, Marjorie Colpitt and Marguerite Fairfield.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria I. Bailey of Damariscotta; one son, Thomas L. Bailey of Saco; three sisters, Rosetta Burns of Alna, Ernestine Lincoln of Whitefield, and Virginia Wright of Whitefield; two grandchildren, Adrianna Bailey and Stephen Bailey; one great-granddaughter, Hera Ford; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Alna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edgecomb Community Church, UCC, P.O. Box 113, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at DaigleFuneralHome.com.

