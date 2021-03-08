Charles L. Brown, 85, of Whitefield, died peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Mexico, Maine on Oct. 3, 1935, the son of Alfred and Nona (Fogg) Brown.

Charles was employed by Hudson Pulp and Paper and then Statler Tissue until they closed. He then went to work as a van driver for the Dresden School System for a few years and then fully retired.

He is predeceased by his parents; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose; seven brothers, Neil, Darrell, George, Austin, Gerald, Donald, and Alton Brown; and sister, Norma Brown.

Charles is survived by three sons, Craig and Richard Brown, and David Brown and wife Lois; daughter, Shari Bowden and husband Bradley; sister, Arlen Geddes; six grandchildren, Trisha, Robbie, Deanna, Tobey, Heather, and Travis; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Thomas, Nolan, Skyler, Zane, and Lily; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no service and burial will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

