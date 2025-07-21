Charles L. Sawyer Jr., 83, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of July 17, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. Born in Fort Ann, N.Y. on Feb. 6, 1942, he was the son of Dorothea (Hodgdon) and Charles L. Sawyer Sr.

Charles worked for most of his life in construction, starting at an early age. Throughout the years he had several other jobs, including at Nautica Clothing, Masters Machine, and finally Diamond Snow Plows in Damariscotta.

He enjoyed camping and hunting, spending time with his family, and watching wrestling on TV.

Besides his parents, Charles was predeceased by a brother, Barry Hodgdon; and a sister, Stella Sawyer.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Prentice Sawyer; son, Charles L. Sawyer, III; grandsons, Jacob Sawyer and Tristan Etheridge; granddaughter, Lily Sawyer; sister, Ann Sawyer; stepchildren, Shawn Higgins (Holli), Jonica Palmer, and Brian Higgins; stepgrandchildren, Trishia, Letitia, Allison, Emily, Norman, Casey, Brandon, Rebecca, and Rachael; step-great-granddaughter, Kaylee; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Charles will be laid to rest at a later date in the Bristol Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

