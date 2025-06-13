Charles M. Martin

Charlie grew up in Jefferson and spent almost all his 76 years on Linscott Road. He spent the last 12 years on 4K Lane, affectionately named for his four girls. He felt very blessed by the life he had been given to live. He had so many childhood stories to share filled with much laughter, mischief, and hard work. He talked often of his mom and dad’s hard work and sacrifice to provide for their family of six. Charlie was very close with his two sisters and brother and his love and closeness with them deepened as time went on. His brother, Emmons, passed before him. His two sisters, Sally and Sue, faithfully visited and brought him joy and laughter until the end, along with Cheryl and Michelle, who loved their Uncle Charlie so much.

After graduating from Lincoln Academy, Charlie was drafted into the Vietnam War and served from October 1968 to November 1969. As most Vietnam veterans, he did not talk about it much but would on occasion share of the time spent serving his country. While there, his father was diagnosed with cancer and Charlie flew home to be with him. He returned to Vietnam after his father’s passing in March of 1969.

Charlie found much joy and satisfaction in work. As a carpenter for most of his adult life, he credited his knowledge of the trade to his father-in-law, Lloyd and friend, Roger Orff. After he retired, he enjoyed the fruit of his labors by driving around and taking pictures of all the houses he had built. Before beginning his lifelong career, he started out at the Department of Motor Vehicles as a computer programmer, Bath Iron Works, and his own firewood business.

It didn’t matter if you knew him for five minutes or 50 years, you would learn very quickly that he loved to joke and tease, so much so that even those closest to him did not always know if he was teasing or being serious, except possibly his wife who knew better than to let the recipient know the difference. The most gullible victim of his joking was his oldest daughter. She would eventually catch on, laugh, and exclaim, “Dad!”

To say he loved his family was an understatement. He talked about each of his daughters and grandchildren to anyone who would listen and especially of his wife whom God had blessed him with for 55 years. Camping on the weekends with Ann and his girls was relaxing after a long week of work and provided many joyful memories for them all in later years. These times often included other family and friends as well.

To mention all the friends that Charlie enjoyed and teased over the years would be too many. Much time with friends in later years was spent doing what he enjoyed … golfing, eating out or sitting on his patio. The family thanks you for the blessing you each were in his life.

Much gratitude to Pastor Tony and Brenda whose love for God and commitment to Charlie’s spiritual well-being brought much guidance in the end of his life. Charlie had an awareness of God that showed in different ways throughout his life, but it was not until the end that those closest to him saw a real softening towards God and a desire to surrender to him and his ways.

Charlie and his family were greatly blessed by the hospice nurses and doctors who went above and beyond in their love and care for him.

Charlie is predeceased by his father; mother; brother; and beautiful daughter, Kristin. Living relatives are his devoted wife, Ann; daughters: Kami (Michael), of Alabama, Kara (Matt), of Jefferson, and Kasha (Donnie), of Jefferson; son-in-law, Joe; grandchildren: Austin (Danika), GraceAnn (James), Jacob (Lachey), Gabby, Luke, Seth, Elias, Brady, Elizabeth, and Emma; and one great-grandchild on the way; and many loved nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service for Charlie will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro with a burial immediately following in Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s name to the South Somerville Baptist Church, 8 Hewett Road, Somerville, ME 04348.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Martin family, please visit Charlie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

