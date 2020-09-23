Charles Merle Vanner, 68, of Washington, passed away peacefully from a sudden illness with his loving family at his side on Sept. 22, 2020 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Charles was born on Feb. 10, 1952 in Gardiner to Merle E. Vanner and Alberta (Sedgley) Vanner.

Charles was a graduate of Medomak Valley High School in the Class of 1970, a member of the Mount Olivet Lodge No. 203 Masons, former master of the local grange, former selectman of the town of Washington, assistant superintendent of cattle and horse showing and pulling at Windsor Fair.

He was a loving husband, father, brother. He loved animals, was an avid reader and loved working on the fifth generation Vanner family farm. Charles also enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering on mechanical things and carpentry.

Charles will always be remembered for his gift of gab and his many acts of kindness to others.

He is predeceased by his father, Merle E. Vanner; and his mother Alberta Vanner.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth C. Vanner; son, Merle R. Vanner; daughter, Olivia M. Vanner; sister, Nancy J. Linscott; and brother-in-law, Berkley C. Linscott of Washington.

A private graveside service will be held at the Marr Cemetery in Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Olivet Lodge, c/o Don Grinnell, 74 Liberty Road, Washington, ME 04574.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

