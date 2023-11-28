Charles W. Hedrick Jr., 88, beloved husband of Suzanne Hedrick, died under lockdown while undergoing end of care treatment at Marshwood Center in Lewiston during Maine’s worst gun assault. Fortunately he was surrounded by devoted family.

Charles was born in Stanford, Conn. on Jan. 28, 1935. He spent several years in foster care before being adopted by loving parents, Charles and Marion Hedrick, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Charles attended St. Johnsbury schools, graduated from Babson College, and the Stonier School of Banking.

He also spent 20 years in the Naval Reserves, rising to the rank of commander.

Charles started his banking career at the Shawmut Bank of Boston. He then joined Depositors Trust of Augusta, now Key Bank.

Charlie was an active parishioner of The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle, a weekly volunteer at the food bank until his health began to fail, and member of the Damariscotta Rotary Club.

He served on the boards of CONA and Community Housing Improvement Project Inc.

He and his wife took in an infant for several months due to the mother’s illness, nurturing two young muscular dystrophy brothers and a Fresh Air child from the Bronx during summers, and for 14 years did the annual 20-mile Walk for Hunger in Boston.

Widely traveled, highlights were an archaeological Iron Age dig in the Shetland Isles and an arctic trip on a converted ice breaker in Iceland, Labrador, and Greenland.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Suzanne Fournier Hedrick; his son, Charles C. Hedrick and wife, Sarah; son, John Power; daughter, Anna Power; grandchildren, Aaron Liakos, Collin and Paris Smith, Esme, Ariel and Owen Power and great-granddaughter, Aria Liakas.

Charles was also predeceased by four biological siblings, James, Lucia, Kendall, and Sylvia Thorington.

In remembrance of Charles, contributions may be made to CHIP, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, or The Home for Little Wanderers at 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135-2066 or thehome.org.

