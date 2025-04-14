Charles Winship Reed Sr., of Alna and formerly Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025, surrounded by family, after a period of declining health.

Charlie was born in Wiscasset on July 1, 1942 to Bernice Barnes Reed and Frank Eugene Reed. He was the youngest of seven children. Charlie went to Wiscasset schools until the 11th grade, when he entered the U.S. Army. He went to basic training at Fort Dix and was stationed at Fort Hamilton in New York briefly before transfer to Castle, Germany, where he was driver and mechanic. While in the service he received two letters of commendation and achieved the status of Expert Rifleman M-14. This would prove to be pivotal in later years during his various hunting escapades.

Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Charlie returned to Wiscasset, where he met and married Gertrude “Peanut” Teele. Together they had four children – Jennie, Charlie, Carmen, and Naomi.

Charlie worked as a worm and clamdigger for many years until he started his career in the rigging department at Bath Iron Works. Charlie worked at Bath Iron Works for over 20 years as the leadman overseeing Big Bertha, the big red-and-white crane that is still present at BIW today. When he retired from BIW, he returned to his roots of digging and was instrumental in the clam reseeding program.

Charlie lived for hunting and fishing and spent as much time as possible in the woods chasing deer, rabbits, and partridge and, when someone was lucky enough to get drawn for a permit, moose. He spent a lot of time camping in Baxter State Park and loved his annual trips to Dimmick with his friends, son, son-in-law, and grandsons. In later years he developed diabetes and lost a leg to the disease. The only silver lining to this was that he was finally able to legally “heater hunt.”

While we deeply miss our father, we take comfort in knowing that he is now surrounded by his late hunting companions: Rex, Bump, Mike, Robert, Lee, Louis, Albert, George, and Frank. We are sure they are sharing countless stories, some half-truths, and probably a beer or two.

Charlie is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Bernice “Bunny”; infant sisters, Ruth and Virginia; brothers, Earl and Gene; and sister, Bertha. He is survived by his brother, Danny (Mary), of Wiscasset; son, Charlie Reed Jr. (Jere), of Boothbay; daughters, Jennie Chadwick (Timmy), of Alna, Carmen Reed (Michael), of Nobleboro, and Naomi Reed, of Augusta. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Wyatt, Thomas, Tyler, Benjamin, Chayse, Wayde, Jordan, Paige, Quinn, and Reed; and his great-grandchildren, Kyzer, Maverick, and Adeline.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to his doctors, Michael Romac and Patricia Evans, and the various nurses and CNAs from The Sussman House Hospice Care, who helped us fulfill his wish of passing away at home.

At Charlie’s wish, there will be no service. The family will have a private celebration of his life.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share condolences or memories with the Reed family, visit Charlie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

