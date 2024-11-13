A celebration of life for Charlotte Amalie Peterson, who passed away on Oct. 18, will be held at The Seagull Shop on Pemaquid Point, on Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon until sunset. Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at noon for food and music. The remembrance service will begin at 2 p.m. The music and celebration will continue throughout the afternoon, culminating with the viewing of the meteor shower at dusk. Please bring a story to tell, a poem to read, and/or a favorite dish to share.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

