Charlotte Amalie Peterson, 50, of Damariscotta and Round Pond, passed away on the evening of Oct. 18, 2024. Born at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1974, and raised in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of Randall and Jean Peterson.

Charlotte truly was the little girl whose feet never touched the ground. She developed her love for nature, hiking, camping, and travel early in life. The family made several trips, both locally in the Hocking Hills near Logan, Ohio, and to Cumberland Island National Seashore, The Everglades, Washington, D.C., Mount Rainier National Park, and Mount St. Helens after the volcanic explosion. She was a swimmer from the age of 3 months and could dive off a board at age 3 and swim across the entire pool.

On Labor Day weekend in 1983, the family moved to Glidden Street in Newcastle. Charlotte attended Great Salt Bay Community School, starting in fourth grade. Always an excellent athlete, she was the first female soccer player at GSB. She also continued gymnastics, training in Bath and at the CLC YMCA, and competing at Lincoln Academy.

When she attended Lincoln Academy, Charlotte was a three-season varsity athlete, participating in soccer, gymnastics, softball (during which she played shortstop), and one season of track. While there she was awarded 10th in the state in gymnastics for vault. In soccer, she was known for her spectacular handspring flip throw-ins.

Charlotte graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1992. She spent a second memorable senior year in Caxias do Sul, Brazil with the American Field Service, where she became fluent in Brazilian Portuguese. There she lived in the city with her host family, and often went to their beef cattle and pig ranch.

Upon returning to the States and Maine, she attended the University of New Hampshire, where she played rugby (much to her parent’s chagrin), and spent one year with the Army ROTC. Charlotte studied, and majored in, ecotourism planning and development, for which she earned a B.S. in science and minored in Spanish and Portuguese.

Charlotte, her sister Ellen, and Dirtbike Kitty (Charlotte’s beloved cat) moved to New Hampshire together where Charlotte completed her internship at Attitash/Bear Peak in North Conway. While there, she planned their big air events and became quite a proficient snowboarder. The sisters next headed to Ohio to paint and visit grandparents, where they rescued another of Charlotte’s beloved kitties, Peek-a-boo-foonie-nooner.

After completing her degree at UNH, Charlotte moved to Boston and worked for a software company, Patient Keeper, traveling all over the U.S. “training the untrainable” as she called the physicians who were new to technology and software. Charlotte left Boston after about three years and joined her sister in Prescott, Ariz., where Ellen was attending college. They entertained themselves traveling the Southwest and Mexico; hiking, climbing, and bowling.

She returned to Damariscotta where she became reacquainted with high school classmate, Matt Doughty, and they married in October 2008. She and Matt traveled extensively throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, and California. While in Mexico and Central America, she was able to update her Spanish speaking skills, and attended a yoga retreat in Todos Santos, Mexico.

She and Matt bought a home in Round Pond, near Moxie Cove, where she and her sister and friends often swam, paddleboarded, kayaked, and canoed. After Matt’s untimely and unfortunate death, Charlotte kept busy with jobs in hospitality and house painting. She also spent much time with her nephew, Talon, and niece, Dory. In fact, there was an annual camping trip to Marsh Island every summer where they all hiked, swam, kayaked, and paddleboarded.

Charlotte never lost her enthusiasm and love for nature and adventure. She was always ready to be with people; boating, fishing, jet skiing, swimming, dancing, attending rock concerts, thrift store shopping (inherited from her mother), and we are told, arm-wrestling! Many fond memories were made with friends and cooking, and she loved her pets, especially her many kitties!

Ask anyone who knew her, and you will be told she had a unique ability to light up a room. Her irrepressible spark was contagious for all who met her, and those sparkling blue eyes are unforgettable.

Charlotte had spent recent time unwell and in alcohol recovery. Even though there were ups and downs, she had made significant positive progress and had made many plans for the future after selling her Round Pond home. As too many families know, alcohol addiction is an insidious gateway; this time it took the life of a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Charlotte is survived by her loving family: father and mother, Randall and Jean Peterson; sister, Ellen Westhaver and brother-in-law, Kyle; nephew, Talon; niece, Dory; aunts, Carol Radigan (Ohio), Karen Evans (Texas), Moria Peterson (Georgia); and all those wonderful cousins and numerous friends.

A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held at the Seagull Shop on Pemaquid Point, on Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon until sunset. Please bring a story to tell, a poem to read, and/or a favorite dish to share. Music was a big part of Charlotte’s life, so the celebration will continue throughout the day with many local musicians playing some of Charlotte’s favorite songs. A video slideshow will be played at the celebration, and anyone who would like to contribute photos to that, can send them to: info@stronghancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to Another Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 552, 41 Main St., North Berwick, ME 03906. Cards may be sent to Randy and Jean at 188 School St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

