Charlotte Wales Gallacher, 77, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Charlotte was born on Jan. 19, 1943 to Edward L. Young and Helen T. (Nivison) Young in Boston, Mass.

Charlotte attended Walnut Hill School in Natick, Mass. and graduated from Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge, N.J. She matriculated at Skidmore College, later graduating from the University of Colorado with a degree in art history. She achieved her master’s in comparative Asian studies at the University of Hong Kong.

She enjoyed a life filled with travel, but her heart was truly anchored on Capitol Island. There Charlotte took pleasure in exploring, attending socials, visiting with friends, and taking boat rides with her sons, all the while imbuing the importance of island history and traditions to her children and grandchildren. Her empathy for the natural world extended to her love of dogs, especially her collies, Alice and Thom.

Charlotte played a solid game of tennis with special fondness for the weekly ladies’ group on Capitol. She was known for her fish chowder and annual lobster feasts, complete with scratch-made wild blueberry muffins. A skilled correspondent with impeccable penmanship, she wrote eloquent and heartfelt letters and chose gifts with exceptional thoughtfulness. In her quiet moments, she was an avid reader and enjoyed many creative exploits, including painting and gardening.

She was a founding member of the Miles Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop in Damariscotta, former president of the F-ME Chapter of PEO, and an active member of The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle.

Charlotte is predeceased by her husband, Andrew K. Gallacher; mother, Helen T. Nivison; and father, Edward L. Young. She is survived by her husband, George M. Gregory of Topsham; son, Douglas A. Gallacher and wife Monica P. Gallacher of Andover, Mass.; son, Charles E. “Ned” Gallacher of South Portland; granddaughters, Sophie and Audrey Gallacher of Andover, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Jane DeBarbieri of Westfield, Mass., Claire Gallacher of Ocean, N.J., and Patty Montague of Howell, N.J.; nephew, Chris; and nieces, Kyla, Molly, and Maddy.

Gregarious and charismatic, Charlotte surrounded herself with family and close friends, extending gracious warmth and kindness to everyone she encountered. Her wonderful sense of humor and bright smile will shine on in the hearts of all who loved her.

A private, family service will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Charlotte’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

