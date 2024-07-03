Cheryl Ann (Wright) Hillman

At 1:14 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024 my earthly angel became my heavenly angel when her father Kenwood Wright took his baby girl to her heavenly home. Cheryl was the daughter of the departed Kenwood and Virginia (Bailey) Wright, of Whitefield. She entered this worldly life on May 24, 1958, and spent most of her life in this area. The last 28 years spent in our log cabin home down in the pasture behind her parent’s home.

Cheryl’s youth was greatly influenced by Pastor Pearson’s Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church’s youth group where she made lifelong memories and friends that were always so much more like family. Her lifelong friend/sister, Kathy (Jewett) Philbrook, and “little brothers,” Tim Pearson and John Baird, were such huge pieces of her life. Kathy and I both made it to Cheryl’s side just after dad took her home.

Cheryl spent her working career as a certified nursing assistant and touched hundreds of lives as a caregiver worker, mentor/teacher, and friend. “Sarge” was so loved and respected by the crew at Cove’s Edge and LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus that even today many nurses and CNAs say they learned everything from my angel.

In addition to her father, Kenwood, Cheryl was predeceased by a brother, Ken; her mother and father-in-law, Hazel and Raymond Hillman, of Lee; and so many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and loves ones. She is survived by her mom, Virginia, who gave her the strength, courage, and love she held forever; sister, Debbie and Paul Weirs, and Jessica, Michael, Justin, and their families; as well as her special aunt, Mary Lou Bailey; and uncle, Hugh Wright; and her husband and soulmate, Jeff Hillman, for these past 29 years plus.

Cheryl was a simple, remarkable woman and chose to be cremated. There are no visiting hours but there will be a memorial service at the Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church Saturday, July 6, 2024 at about 1:30 p.m. – check with family. Tentatively, there will be a celebration of life at our home at 591 Head Tide Road, in Whitefield, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 where we can scatter her ashes.

Flowers are beautiful but they wither and die fast; maybe you can plant a rose (Cheryl loved yellow) or a bush/tree where you can see it and remember my bride. Cheryl told me to live on and do all the fun things you used to do. Great advice for us all but who’s going to help me find all the things I put somewhere and forget where?

With all my love, dear.

