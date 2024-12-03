Cheryl Bailey, 65, of Auburn, formerly of Damariscotta, was welcomed into the arms of her predeceased husband, Arthur Bailey, on the morning of Nov. 27 after a courageous battle against a fast-moving infection, surrounded by her children.

Cheryl was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Carol Boudreau and Carroll F. Warren Sr. Cheryl moved to Maine and was a graduate of the Lincoln Academy class of 1977. After high school Cheryl worked in both the health care field and hospitality management, where her people skills and warm smile really shined the brightest.

Cheryl and Arthur worked for over a decade managing restaurants, and achieved their dream of owning their own establishment. In 1992 The Sun Cafe opened in Damariscotta.

Cheryl loved flea markets and spent over 15 years as a staple at the Montsweag Flea Market. Cheryl and Arthur traveled up and down the east coast, as far as Florida searching new markets and meeting new people. Cheryl and Arthur were very open about their gypsy-like lifestyle, never conforming to what others thought they should or should not do with their life or time on earth.

Cheryl was very proud of her sobriety and was an avid supporter to those in the program for over three decades.

Cheryl and Arthur had an open-door policy with all the friends of their children, often having more than half a dozen extra sleeping on floors at any given time. They considered them “bonus” children and never turned one away, even as the children became adults themselves.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Tracey Manning, of Bristol, Casey Chadwick and wife, Jessica, of Bristol, Aaron Bailey and wife, Joann, of Auburn, Justin Bailey, of New Harbor, Amber Hutchinson and husband, Keith, of Ohio; stepmother, Lucy Salisbury, of Belfast; nieces, Sonni Jo Warren, of Brownville, and Nicole Harrington, of Damariscotta; grandchildren, Alexis, Allison, Taylor, Jillian, Gabriel, Max, Violet, Leo, Lillian, Lydia, Logan, Leland, and Lochlynn; and great-grandchildren, Aleah and Jackson.

A dancing bear and a butterfly have been reunited forever.

Much love always.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Wells-Hussey American Legion Post 42, at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta, between 2-5 p.m.

