Chester “Chuck” Bunker, 78, of Newcastle, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2026. Born on Aug. 23, 1947 in Bath, Chuck lived a life defined by service, dedication, and passion.

Chuck proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, including a tour in Vietnam. His time in the military instilled in him a deep sense of duty and resilience that he carried throughout his life.

Following his military service, Chuck embarked on a distinguished 35-year career as a firefighter with the Riverside City Fire Department. For many years he served as the union president, advocating tirelessly for his fellow firefighters and ensuring their voices were heard. His leadership and commitment to his profession left an indelible mark on those who worked alongside him.

Outside of his professional life, Chuck found joy and relaxation in sailing with his family in Mission Bay, riding motorcycles along scenic routes, and immersing himself in books. These hobbies reflected his adventurous spirit and love for both exploration and quiet reflection.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Pupa) Bunker, with whom he shared many cherished years; his daughters, Tracy and Jamie; his sister, Joyce (Bunker) Knowles; and many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Roger Bunker and Constance (Bechard) Bunker; as well as his sister, Brenda (Bunker) Paradis.

Chuck’s legacy is one of courage, dedication, and love for those around him. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.

An interment with military honors will be held on March 16, 2026 from 10-10:15 a.m. at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, ME 04330. A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 61 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543. A celebration of life will be held on May 29, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5900 Grand Ave., Riverside, CA 92504.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

