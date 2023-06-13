Chester E. Chubbuck

Chester “Gene” Chubbuck, of Edgecomb, died May 25, 2023 from complications of dementia after a stay at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

He was born in July of 1937 to the late Kenneth Chubbuck and Thelma Warren Chubbuck, of Edgecomb. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and joined the Air Force. Gene was a natural salesman and entrepreneur, which lead him down many paths in his life. He was very proud of earning his civilian pilots license as a young man.

He was a lifelong fan of boxing and chess. He fancied himself a geologist. Any interest that caught his attention he would pursue obsessively – stock car racing, tennis, and gold panning. He would always say if we were looking for him, he could be found “diggin’ in the dirt.” He would tell anyone that would listen how poker is a game of skill. He loved a debate and regaled his family with what we affectionately called “the world according to Gene.”

Gene was predeceased by his two brothers, Joseph Chubbuck and Brian Chubbuck; and his two sisters, Thelma Lane and Pamela Sprague. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Lester and her husband, Danny Lester, of Westport Island; and his grandson, Travis Lester, of Augusta; as well as his brothers, Neil Chubbuck and his wife, Bonnie, Carrol Chubbuck and his wife, Virginia, and Dan Chubbuck and his wife, Roberta; and many nieces and nephews.

As were his wishes, there will be no service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

