Chester H. Killam, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025 after a brief illness. He was born on Sept. 4, 1931 in Salem, Mass., the son of Dwight L. Killam and Dorothy (Perley) Killam.

Chet grew up in Kingston, N.H. and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, and worked as a mechanical design engineer until he retired. Upon retirement, Chet and Penny relocated to Bristol and forged many new friendships within the Bristol community.

Chet was active in sled dog racing, along with his children, and was a New England Sled Dog Club race official for many years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, snowmobiling, cutting wood with his friends for numerous community projects through C.H.I.P., volunteering for Coastal Rivers, and being the steward for Dodge Point Preserve. He took great pleasure in a good lobster roll and an Angry Orchard, as well as going to Deb’s Diner for Friday night dinner and Saturday/Sunday breakfasts.

He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Alice “Penny” Killam.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Terri Killam-Champaine; son, Gary Killam and wife, Sue; grandchildren, Chelsey Brennan and husband, David, and Jeffrey Killam and wife, Nicole; and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Kyle, Caroline, Emily.

Burial will be at a later date in the family plot in Kingston, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHIP, Inc./Firewood Project, P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

