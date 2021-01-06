Chester S. Merrifield, 89, passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. He was born Aug. 12, 1931 in Porter to Fred and Evelyn (Rounds) Merrifield. He graduated from Porter High School in 1950.

Chester served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. In 1955, he attended Gorham State Teachers College where he met his wife, Elise Karner, and they got married in 1957. He graduated in 1959. He started work as a teaching principal for the new West Bath Elementary School. In 1965, he became the Assistant Superintendent at MSAD 40 in Waldoboro where he had several positions for over 30 years as a teacher and the first special education teacher, part time principal and coach.

Chet was well known for being smart, level-headed, humble, and as a great dancer with an excellent sense of humor. He had a gentle way about him as he interacted with people throughout his life. He had the gift of reading people as he listened to them and often would help people understand themselves better.

Chet enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, and boating on Muscongus Bay. He was involved in the community and worked on several boards including the Waldoboro Historical Society, the Waldoboro Public Library and Adult Literacy Volunteers. He was an active member of the Broad Bay Congregational Church where he was instrumental in getting the organ at the church restored. It is the oldest organ in New England and continues to be enjoyed by the community for the wonderful sound it projects. He was sextant of the German Protestant Cemetery and a caretaker for the Brookland Cemetery. Chet will be deeply missed by the community of Waldoboro.

Chester was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor Day, Rita Adams, Leah Deragon, Vesta Durgin, and Eunice Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elise Merrifield of Waldoboro; and sons, Fred Merrifield and his wife Debra of Waldoboro, Charles Merrifield and his wife Diane Atwood of Cumberland, and Frank Merrifield and his wife Jennifer of North Yarmouth.

His grandchildren include: James Merrifield and his wife Audrey Schwinn of North Chelmsford, Mass., Christina Bendtson and her husband Eric of Appleton, Elizabeth Grierson and her husband Ian of Appleton, Kristen Atwood of Casselberry, Fla., Katherine Atwood of Cumberland, Jordan Merrifield of North Yarmouth and Jared Merrifield of North Yarmouth.

His great-grandchildren include: Chester Merrifield of North Chelmsford, Mass., Noah and Asa Bendtson of Appleton, Olivia and Anya Grierson of Appleton.

A private family service will be held at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Kezar Falls in the spring.

Contributions in Chet’s memory may be made to The Broad Bay Congregational Church in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall Funeral and Cremation Service in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

