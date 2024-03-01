Chief Eugene M. Passaro (Ret.), of Stoneham, formerly of Stamford Conn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 with his family by his side. Eugene was born in Stamford, Conn. to Michael and Emily (Pederson) Passaro on Oct. 1, 1936.

Most knew him as “The Chief,” a title that friends and family used for him well after his retirement from the Stoneham Police Department. In 1981, after graduating from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. with a master’s in public administration, Eugene moved his wife and infant daughter to Massachusetts and took a “temporary” position as the Chief of Police, with the goal of becoming the town manager. Within a year of becoming the chief, he knew that this was the role he was meant for and continued to lead the Stoneham Police Department until his retirement in 2001. Before coming to Massachusetts, Eugene was the Deputy Chief of the Stamford, Conn. Police Department, where he served for many years. He was well respected and admired by his many colleagues in the law enforcement community and beyond. Eugene also served in the United States Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1962.

In his free time, he enjoyed working in the yard, golfing, scuba diving, road trips across America, and a glass of Scotch on the rocks with friends. Eugene was an avid skier and runner before his knees betrayed him, and he completed marathons and participated in the Jimmy Fund Race Against Cancer to raise funds for Dana Farber Cancer Institute. During his time in Stoneham, Eugene served as a board member and chairman for StonehamBank. He participated in rotary club and served as the security advisor for the Alpenhof Ski Club.

Eugene is the beloved husband of Carolyn (Spiers). He is the devoted father of Jessica Passaro Bell and her husband, Matthew, Karen Passaro, and Lisa Putzig. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Willow Bell, Michele Faillaci, Janine, Sara, Andrew, and Rebekah Putzig, Katie and Maggie Donahue. Dear brother of Peter Passaro, Jane French, and Lois Serrani. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home 482 Main St. (Route 28), Stoneham, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11 a.m. followed by graveside service celebrating Eugene’s eternal life in Lindenwood Cemetery Montvale Ave., Stoneham, at noon.

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 2-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available.

Please consider donations in memory of Eugene to the NEMLEC Foundation (North East Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council) nemlecfoundation.org/about/.

