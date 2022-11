The Chris Elliott potluck dinner memorial will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Sheepscot Community Clubhouse, (aka Harriet Bird Clubhouse) in Sheepscot Village, Newcastle.

The clubhouse is located at 619 Sheepscot Road, 10 minutes from Damariscotta, up the Sheepscot Road on the right, three miles from the Rt. 1 intersection.

Please bring a dish, dessert, or snack and stories to share.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print