Chris L. Conary, 67, of Alna, passed away on Dec. 11, 2025 following an automobile accident in Whitefield. He was born on Dec. 19, 1957 in Long Island, N.Y. to Neil L. and Joan P. (Rochler) Conary.

Chris grew up in Dixfield after his family relocated so his father could work at the newly established Telstar Satellite Site in Andover. Summers were joyfully spent at the family camp in the Conary Cove area of Blue Hill – early days that shaped his lifelong love of the coast and the sea.

He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied biology and spent time at the Darling Marine Center in Walpole. Chris graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and went on to help establish Sheepscot Machine Works – now Exact Dispensing – in East Boothbay, later relocating to Newcastle. He worked there for nearly 40 years until retirement.

A beloved local character, Chris was known for his curiosity, generosity, and willingness to lend a hand. He delighted in the interesting and unusual, from restoring old tools and machines to attending steam engine meets across New England. He could often be found riding his Beemer to meet friends for breakfast.

Sailing was Chris’s happy place. Winters were spent ice boating, gliding across frozen waters with friends. In warmer months, he sailed from his mooring in Round Pond Harbor, exploring the islands between Muscongus Bay to Deer Isle and beyond. Picture Chris grinning at the helm. Standing tall and steering lightly with one foot. Sails full, lines tight. Heeling the boat at an alarming angle with seawater bubbling at the gunnels with the boat “runnin’ with a bone in her teeth” as he liked to say. Racing with the wind off to an adventure.

Chris is survived by his mother, Joan Crosby, of Albion; his brother, Shawn Conary and wife, Lisa, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; half-brothers, Scott and Brent Conary, of Franklin; and his children, Erin Conary, of South Paris, and Benjamin Conary, of Nobleboro. He was predeceased by his father, Neil Conary, of Hancock.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 from 1-3 p.m., with a time of sharing beginning at 2 p.m. for family and friends to share stories and memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris’s memory may be made to the Midcoast Conservancy at midcoastconservancy.org/donate, or the Island Institute at giving.islandinstitute.org/campaign/625145/donate.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Conary family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

