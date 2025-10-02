Christian Lee Snape, 21, known fondly as “Chrish,” passed suddenly on Sept. 28, 2025, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Christian was born on Sept. 3, 2004 in Damariscotta. Christian’s sudden passing is a devastating loss that will reach beyond the small town that he was raised in.

Christian had a passion for life and worked hard to create it for his beautiful bride Kadince Rideout. The pair met at Whitefield Elementary School, and found the kind of love that people envy. His love and devotion for Kate was evident in the way he looked at her. True love.

Christian had a passion for the outdoors. Most recently could be found hunting or fishing with best friend Josh, or bringing his little sister, Franky, on great camping adventures in Jackman. The ocean and the woods were his happy place. Christian cherished his beloved pets and shared as many expeditions with them as possible.

Christian was predeceased by his Papa, Andrew Sciascia.

He is survived by his wife, Kadince Rideout, of Whitefield; mother, Nicole Sciascia; and sister, Franky Sciascia, of Wiscasset; honorary parents, Nick and Mary Rideout, of Whitefield; Nana, Kathy Dubord, of Dresden; father, Jeremiah Snape, of Washington State; and many more family members and friends.

A celebration of Christian’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Whitefield Elementary School gymnasium, at 164 Grand Army Road in Whitefield.

Christian’s life was filled with love and adventure. His memory will continue to inspire those he left behind. Please share your memories and upload photos of Christian on the memorial page at staplesfuneralhome.com. Your contributions will serve as a comforting reminder of his adventurous spirit, loving nature, and loyal heart.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

