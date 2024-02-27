Christine B. Chickering, 86, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Feb. 25, 2024, (the birthday of her son, Adam) at Windward Gardens in Camden after a period of declining health with family by her side. Born in Biddeford on Oct. 9, 1937, she was the daughter of Roderick L. Miller, Phyllis Durrell Miller Tibbetts, and stepfather, Carroll Tibbetts.

Christine grew up in North Anson and attended local school there, graduating from Anson Academy in 1956. While in high school, she worked as a chambermaid at the Bradley Inn in New Harbor during the summers. It was during one of these summers she met the love of her life, Edward Chickering. After high school she went to work as a nanny for a short time in Maryland, but moved back to Maine to marry Ed in October of 1957 and the family began.

She worked several jobs throughout the years, including stints at Yellowfront Grocery Store in Damariscotta, for Dr. Berry’s Elderly Care home in Bristol Mills, and later at Renys Department Store. For most of her career she worked at the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds as a clerk, a deputy, and then the Registrar for Lincoln County. She retired from there in 1997, and continued to fill in there when needed after retirement.

Christine loved being a homemaker when she wasn’t working. She was a talented seamstress who made beautiful clothes, wedding, and bridesmaid dresses. She enjoyed needlework, crocheting many baby outfits, sweaters, and afghan blankets. She enjoyed cards, puzzles, and crossword puzzles, word find, games with family and friends, cooking, potluck gatherings, gardening, and canning the fruits and vegetables.

Outside the home she enjoyed walking, cross-country skiing with her husband, who carried his pistol on his side for her safety you know, ice skating, snowmobiling with the Route 66 club, was an avid fly fisherwoman, camping, and an accomplished hunter, tagging several birds and a moose. She loved music and dancing, with Ed, playing bingo, and going to Hollywood Slots.

When her kids were younger, she served as a Den Mother for the local Boy Scouts and continued to stay active in her grandchildren’s sports and activities until just a few years ago. She loved her family deeply, and always made Christmas Eve very special with delicious food, appetizers, spirits of your choice, homemade candy, and ice cream. She made sure there was a gift of some sort for everyone, maybe small but very meaningful.

Together with Ed, her husband of over 65 years, they raised six children and ran a small farm with chickens, cows, pigs, and ducks, and many household pets. The couple loved to travel in their motor home together, and spent a lot of time on the roads in northern Maine and parts of Canada.

A longtime member of the Congregational Church of Bristol, she attended there for over 45 years. For a short time she was a Jehovah’s Witness before finding her way back to the church in Bristol Mills.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ed; as well as two sisters, Joyce Davis and Gloria Miller.

She is survived by six children, Edward Chickering Jr. and his companion, Sandra Ripley, of Bremen, Adam Chickering and his wife, Dawn, of Waldoboro, Eugene Chickering and his wife, Annette, of Lisbon Falls, Karen Cummings and her husband, Bruce, of Walpole, Lisa Genthner and her husband, Gary, of Bristol, and Teresa Capen and her husband, Marvin, of Bristol; sister, Louise Hargraves and her husband, David; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Christine in late April. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

