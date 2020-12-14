Christine King died on Dec. 2, 2020 at her home in Wiscasset.

Born on June 19, 1965 in Boston, Mass., she was a 1983 graduate of Marblehead High School and received a degree in art history from Colby College in Maine in 1988. During high school she played varsity soccer and was an officer at the Pleon Yacht Club. Starting in 1988, from offices first in Boston and then in Brooklyn, St. Louis, Chicago, and most recently in Wiscasset for Dietl International Services, Christine worked with museums and private collectors, including one resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., to coordinate the safe movement of priceless fine art and antiques. She was well known and highly respected nationally in her field.

As an artist she decorated her home with her collages, sculptures, and paintings. She was an avid Red Sox fan and loved going to Fenway Park.

She is survived by her mother, Carolee King of North Carolina; her father and stepmother, Carl and Denise King of Oregon; her brother and his wife, Carl and Nancy King of Maine; her sister and her husband, Rebecca King and Colin Kessinger of California; her brother and his wife, Timothy and Kristie King of California; her stepsister, Jennifer Roberts of Colorado; her stepbrother, Christopher Roberts of Oregon; and six nephews and nieces, Natalie, Jacob, Mitali, Mariana, Rose, and Urban, for whom she was their Auntie Tina.

She cherished her pets, Benta and William, and spoiled them with treats and love. She was a great cook and loved surprising a neighbor with one of her gourmet creations. Her flower gardens also showcased her creativity and won rave reviews from neighbors and others who detoured past her home to enjoy or take a picture. We will miss her crazy sense of humor, her beautiful smile, and her caring soul. The next time you hear a Tom Petty song, please sing along in her memory.

Remembrances may be made in Christine’s name to Midcoast Humane in support of its Edgecomb campus, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011 or midcoasthumane.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

